AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $27,871,956.72 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 222,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $27,871,956.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, September 24th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $7,205,437.98.

Shares of AN traded up $6.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.01. 1,676,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,991. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $129.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.65.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 182,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,665,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after buying an additional 39,642 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,235,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 259.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 91,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after buying an additional 66,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

