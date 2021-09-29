Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 400.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,584 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,642,000 after buying an additional 360,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,210,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,919,000 after buying an additional 217,048 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 1st quarter worth $24,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVLR opened at $173.89 on Wednesday. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $117.33 and a one year high of $191.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of -184.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total value of $300,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,601,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $5,546,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,835 shares of company stock valued at $12,998,484 over the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.13.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

