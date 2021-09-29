Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $101.02

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 101.02 ($1.32) and traded as high as GBX 109 ($1.42). Avation shares last traded at GBX 106 ($1.38), with a volume of 32,919 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Avation in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £73.66 million and a PE ratio of -1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 96.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 101.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 730.43.

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

