Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.83

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 27842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26.
In related news, CFO David Afshar purchased 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,547.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,451.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. Bain Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth $1,002,337,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $49,456,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $48,838,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $44,532,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $31,754,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVAH)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
