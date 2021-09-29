Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.83

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 27842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $436.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Afshar purchased 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,547.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,451.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. Bain Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth $1,002,337,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $49,456,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $48,838,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $44,532,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $31,754,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

