Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO) Trading 1.5% Higher

Avesoro Resources Inc (LON:ASO) shares traded up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 43.33 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 42.76 ($0.56). 1,707,695 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,707,595% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.11 ($0.55).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 46.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 40.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.88 million and a PE ratio of -0.54.

Avesoro Resources Company Profile (LON:ASO)

Avesoro Resources Inc explores for, develops, and operates gold assets in West Africa. The company primarily owns interests in the New Liberty gold mine located in Liberia; and Youga gold mine and Balogo satellite deposit in Burkina Faso. It also has an exploration stage gold project in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

