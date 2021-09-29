Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 4 Per Share

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Avingtrans’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AVG stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 440 ($5.75). 158,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,471. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 418.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 382.16. Avingtrans has a one year low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a one year high of GBX 462 ($6.04). The company has a market cap of £140.90 million and a P/E ratio of 63.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.70.

About Avingtrans

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

