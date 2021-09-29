Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.83. Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 419,601 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $81.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 103.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the first quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter worth $45,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the first quarter worth $70,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 80,303 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 5,400.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the period. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

