Axe (AXE) Price Reaches $0.0376

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Axe has a market cap of $197,557.36 and $50,966.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0376 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Axe has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Axe Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

