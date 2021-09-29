Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.20 and last traded at $35.57. Approximately 10,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 670,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.23.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 2.41.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

