Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,807 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,624,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,608,000 after purchasing an additional 108,334 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,191,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,302,000 after acquiring an additional 130,965 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,185,000 after acquiring an additional 151,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,806,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $120.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.63. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

