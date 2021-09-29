Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 11,067 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,333 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Meta Financial Group worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CASH. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 68.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

CASH stock opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.29 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CASH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

In related news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

