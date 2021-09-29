Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 770 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,424,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Avalara by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $173.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.33. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.99 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.33 and a 52-week high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total transaction of $300,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,601,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $5,546,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,835 shares of company stock valued at $12,998,484 over the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.13.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.