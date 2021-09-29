Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK)’s share price traded up 9.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 135.20 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 135.20 ($1.77). 69,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 234,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.60 ($1.61).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 122.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 126.85. The stock has a market cap of £783.38 million and a P/E ratio of 14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.64 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

