Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stock Position Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Balchem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem by 437.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 15,931 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Balchem by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Balchem by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Balchem by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,388,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

BCPC stock opened at $150.61 on Wednesday. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $96.20 and a 12 month high of $150.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $202.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

