Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBVA. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.62. The stock had a trading volume of 160,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,244. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 20.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at $77,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 366,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 76,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.8% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

