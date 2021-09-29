Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.93 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been assigned a €3.93 ($4.62) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.85 ($4.53) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €3.70 ($4.35).

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

