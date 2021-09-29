Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Insider Sells $412,350.00 in Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $412,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mary E. Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $427,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:BOH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.71. 185,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,665. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.58 and a 200 day moving average of $86.82. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $99.10. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.54%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 138.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.