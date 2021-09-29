Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 20,720.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,157,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152,070 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.15% of Dell Technologies worth $118,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $7,197,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $591,785.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 756,005 shares of company stock valued at $73,963,689. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DELL opened at $105.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.