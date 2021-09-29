Bank of Montreal Can Has $126.06 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,055,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.19% of The Southern worth $126,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the second quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of The Southern by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,921,000 after acquiring an additional 20,041 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the first quarter worth about $1,132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of The Southern by 27.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,518,000 after acquiring an additional 516,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 4.3% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 580,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,058,000 after acquiring an additional 23,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SO. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.62.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $61.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.12 and its 200 day moving average is $63.89. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

