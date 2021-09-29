Bank of Montreal Can Has $152.83 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,546 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.46% of Rockwell Automation worth $152,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Searle & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total transaction of $641,400.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,564 shares of company stock worth $6,494,604. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.18.

NYSE ROK opened at $296.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $312.12 and its 200-day moving average is $285.99. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.51 and a 12-month high of $327.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

