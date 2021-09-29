Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 20,878 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,992,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,878 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.64% of Hess worth $171,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 4.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 116.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the first quarter worth $214,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Hess by 13.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Hess by 377.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,022 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HES stock opened at $78.66 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $91.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.66 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.13%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

