Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 54,404 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,404 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.60% of W.W. Grainger worth $140,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 48.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 36.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.92.

NYSE:GWW opened at $402.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $430.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.50. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.00 and a 52-week high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

