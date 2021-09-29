Bank of Nova Scotia Has $49.48 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 991.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 827,614 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $49,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

