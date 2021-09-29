Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.14% of Banner worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Banner by 4.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,480,000 after buying an additional 60,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Banner by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,642,000 after purchasing an additional 66,774 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,508,000 after purchasing an additional 105,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,084,000 after purchasing an additional 38,733 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 571,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $60.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $149.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.75 million. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

