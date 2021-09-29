Bao Finance (BAO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $408,080.00

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 29th. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $10.57 million and $408,080.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded 18% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00066008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00105402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00137002 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,566.54 or 1.00189767 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,822.94 or 0.06804266 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.27 or 0.00786417 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

