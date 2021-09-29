Barings LLC Boosts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTWO. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.74.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $148.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.35. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.58 and a twelve month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

