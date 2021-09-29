Barings LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Barings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,524 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $55.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $235.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

