Barings LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Barings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,678 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth $364,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 11.1% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Comcast by 4.4% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $251.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.74.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.