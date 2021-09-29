Barings LLC Has $2.12 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Barings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,592 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,554 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $29,344,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,594,774 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,370,585,000 after acquiring an additional 191,797 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 103,118 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $54,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $589.31 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.41 and a 52-week high of $615.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $552.54 and a 200 day moving average of $528.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.83 billion, a PE ratio of 60.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at $12,018,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.51.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

