Barings LLC Increases Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 23.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,561 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth about $48,756,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 100.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,854,000 after purchasing an additional 153,432 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 2,366.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,000 after purchasing an additional 99,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $108.01 on Wednesday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $99.86 and a one year high of $221.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.99 and its 200 day moving average is $128.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 17.68.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

