Barings LLC Increases Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Barings LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,617 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.97. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

