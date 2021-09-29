Barings LLC Purchases Shares of 212,025 Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 212,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000. Barings LLC owned 1.32% of Clipper Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after purchasing an additional 430,053 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 61,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 41,108 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 40,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 6,281.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 23,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLPR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Clipper Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of Clipper Realty stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. Clipper Realty Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $9.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $129.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Clipper Realty Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Clipper Realty Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

