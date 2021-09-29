Barings LLC Sells 910 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Barings LLC reduced its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 738,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,960,000 after buying an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,808,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in IQVIA by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after buying an additional 59,006 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQV stock opened at $241.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 77.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.65 and a 1-year high of $265.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.