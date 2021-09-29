Barings LLC Takes $1.68 Million Position in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 103,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000. Barings LLC owned 0.55% of Howard Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBMD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Howard Bancorp by 82.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Howard Bancorp by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Howard Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Howard Bancorp stock opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $379.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens lowered Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howard Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Howard Bancorp Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

