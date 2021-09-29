Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Trading Up 3%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF)’s stock price was up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 1,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38.

Barratt Developments Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTDPF)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

