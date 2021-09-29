Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.57

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.57 and last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 26637879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

GOLD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.46.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 45.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $428,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485,406 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,223,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378,713 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,560,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,753,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248,832 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 31.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,297,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $316,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686,847 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $297,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,895 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

