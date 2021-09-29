Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 121,576 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,519,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,576 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.8% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Raytheon Technologies worth $556,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.15. 96,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,196,940. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $131.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.54 and a 200 day moving average of $84.14.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

