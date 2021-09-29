Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 81,681 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,427,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 81,681 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 1.6% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.23% of Oracle worth $500,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.9% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 539,876 shares of company stock valued at $48,248,696. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.39. 468,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,030,008. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.98 and its 200 day moving average is $81.78. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $92.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

