Base Protocol (BASE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $657,214.94

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $657,214.94 and approximately $26,032.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.92 or 0.00004663 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00054518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00119645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011574 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.31 or 0.00168517 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 435,687 coins and its circulating supply is 342,661 coins. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

