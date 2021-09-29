BASIC (BASIC) Reaches Market Cap of $71.26 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a market cap of $71.26 million and $5.54 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00055737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00119671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011515 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00169552 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,673,477,055 coins. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

