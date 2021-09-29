BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Shares Up 0.4%

BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 195.20 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 194.40 ($2.54). Approximately 1,172,357 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,160,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 193.60 ($2.53).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 195.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 192.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.02 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from BB Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%.

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

