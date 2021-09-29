BCE Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BCE in a research note issued on Monday, September 27th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.78 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BCE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$65.80.

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$63.49 on Wednesday. BCE has a 12-month low of C$52.52 and a 12-month high of C$67.08. The stock has a market cap of C$57.51 billion and a PE ratio of 19.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$64.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.86%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.