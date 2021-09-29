BCE (TSE:BCE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.16

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$61.16 and traded as high as C$64.15. BCE shares last traded at C$63.49, with a volume of 2,173,606 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on BCE shares. TD Securities raised their target price on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on BCE to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$65.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77. The company has a market cap of C$57.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.75.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.78 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 3.4000001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 108.86%.

BCE Company Profile (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

