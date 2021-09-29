Beam Trading Down 7.9% Over Last Week (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Beam coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beam has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Beam has a market capitalization of $52.61 million and $10.18 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004802 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 97,724,720 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

