Beaxy (BXY) Price Hits $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Beaxy has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $355.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Beaxy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00054482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00119797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00011745 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00173605 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,795,490 coins. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.