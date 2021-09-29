BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 120.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,140 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,101 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,041,000 after acquiring an additional 31,945 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 76,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.99.

Shares of BBL opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.25 and its 200-day moving average is $60.48.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $4.00 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.69%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

