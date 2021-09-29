BinaryX Reaches Market Capitalization of $40.31 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for $21.29 or 0.00049287 BTC on exchanges. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $40.31 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded up 21.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001439 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.63 or 0.00899840 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,276,687 coins and its circulating supply is 1,893,876 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

