Bintex Futures Price Reaches $1.12 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 29th. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $112,852.18 and approximately $27,809.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00002721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00064963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00101871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00136205 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,004.28 or 0.99593336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,777.59 or 0.06746367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.92 or 0.00769760 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

