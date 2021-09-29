Bird.Money (BIRD) Price Tops $57.59 on Major Exchanges

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Bird.Money has a market capitalization of $5.02 million and approximately $62,285.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bird.Money has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Bird.Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $57.59 or 0.00139328 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bird.Money alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00054764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00120078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.00167734 BTC.

Bird.Money Coin Profile

BIRD is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,227 coins. Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io . Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money . Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Bird.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bird.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bird.Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bird.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bird.Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bird.Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.