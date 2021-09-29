Birdchain Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Birdchain has a total market cap of $378,132.11 and $156,753.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Birdchain has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Birdchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00054160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00119472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.75 or 0.00167665 BTC.

About Birdchain

Birdchain (BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,774,089 coins. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Birdchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

